Ulster centre Darren Cave has signed a new contract extension that will see him remain at Kingspan Stadium until at least the summer of 2019.

Cave is a graduate of the Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy and he made his senior provincial debut as a replacement in the 9-33 win over Border Reivers in April 2007.

He is currently Ulster’s third most-capped player, having made 208 appearances, and has scored 44 tries.

The 31-year-old also has 11 international caps to his name and was a member of Ireland’s 2015 World Cup squad.

Commenting on his new deal, Cave said: "I’m really pleased to be staying on for another season. This month marks 11 years since I earned my first Ulster cap and I still feel that I have much more to give.

"We have a lot of work to do but the guys are committed to improving as individuals and as a collective. Hopefully we can finish this season strongly and then bring that through to the new campaign.

"I believe the future of Ulster Rugby is bright and I’m really looking forward to being part of that."