Dublin referee JP Doyle will be the man in the middle for Munster's Champions Cup semi-final clash with Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on April.

EPCR's selection committee announced their decision today, and also confirmed that Romaine Romain Poite will officiate the semi-final between Leinster and the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite being born in Dublin, Doyle plies his trade in England as a Premiership referee. He was also in charge of Munster's 14-7 victory over Racing in the Pool stage.

Leinster meanwhile will have to be on their guard against Scarlets and they will be aware of Poitre's fondness for dishing out yellow cards.