Munster have confirmed that hooker Mike Sherry and prop Jeremy Loughman have both committed their immediate future to the province by signing contract extensions.

Sherry, who has made 99 appearances for Munster since making his debut in 2009, has signed a one-year extension that will keep him at the province until at least June 2019.

Loughman has had his development contract extended until the end of the current season having joined the province on a three-month deal in December 2017.

Meanwhile Munster also confirmed that Garryowen captain and scrum-half Neil Cronin will join the province next season.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form with Garryowen this season and recently captained the Ireland Clubs team.

Elsehwere, head coach Johann van Graan has invited Bulls centre Dries Swanepoel to join the squad in Cape Town this week.

It is envisaged he will join the province as injury cover on a short-term loan signing, subject to being granted a valid work permit.

