Ireland missed out on World Rugby Sevens Series qualification after a 12-7 loss to Japan in Hong Kong.

Wins over Uruguay and Zimbabwe on Saturday set up a semi-final clash against the Japanese but a try in the last play of the game ended the hopes of Anthony Eddy’s men.

Japan repeated the trick in the final, scoring once again with the clock in overtime to beat Germany 17-14 and claim a place in next year's series.