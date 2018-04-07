Munster sealed their place in the Guinness PRO14 Final Series with a 39-22 win against Southern Kings in their first visit to South Africa.

Johann van Graan's side went over for six tries for a bonus-point win at Outeniqua Park in George and they cannot now be caught by closest Conference A rivals Cardiff Blues.

Ian Keatley's penalty edged Munster ahead in the 17th minute, before the visitors were reduced to 14 men, with South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler yellow-carded for an illegal tackle in a ruck.

Kings took advantage and led 15-3 following converted tries from flanker Andisa Ntsila and lock Stephan Greeff, plus Masixole Banda's penalty.

Munster hit back before the interval. Hooker Niall Scannell barged over from close range and wing Calvin Nash finished off a superb try, but Keatley missed both conversion attempts to leave them 15-13 down at half-time.

Back row CJ Stander, another South African-born player back on home soil, went over for Munster's third try, which Keatley converted and Munster went on to build a healthy lead.

There were further touchdowns for Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne, while Keatley was successful with one more conversion.

Kings wing Michael Makase went over late in the game for a converted try, but it was too little too late for the South Africans, who remain bottom of Conference B in their inaugural season in the championship.