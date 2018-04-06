Devin Toner will captain Leinster for their Guinness Pro14 clash with Zebre at the RDS tomorrow (2pm).

It will be the first time the Ireland lock has skippered the side.

Elsewhere, Johnny Sexton has been rested, while Gavin Mullin, son of Brian, is in line to make his debut off the bench should he be introduced.

Leinster: Barry Daly, Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin, Conor O'Brien, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner (capt), Mick Kearney, Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy, Max Deegan,

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Vakh Abdaladze, Ross Molony, Peadar Timmins, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Gavin Mullin.

Meanwhile, CJ Stander, who turned 28 yesterday, will captain Munster against Southern Kings (6.35pm) and is one of five players to retain their place from last weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final win against Toulon in Thomond Park.

Also retaining their places are Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton, Ian Keatley and Jean Kleyn.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, James Hart; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Gerbrandt Grobler; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, CJ Stander (capt).

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, David Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Jack Stafford, Stephen Fitzgerald, Robin Copeland.

