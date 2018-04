Craig Gilroy will not be available for Ulster this weekend for the Pro14 match with Edinburgh in Murrayfield.

Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) have said Gilroy is to be the subject of an internal review.

Ulster head coach Jonno Gibbes said at a briefing yesterday that he expected Gilroy would be in the squad, but the province this evening released a statement to confirm he will "not be available for selection this weekend" because of the review.