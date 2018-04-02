The South African investors who own 50% of English Premiership club Saracens want to sell their stake.

The Times report that entrepreneur Johann Rupert's company Remgro, which co-own Sarries with chairman Nigel Wray, will move on after a ten-year involvement with the Middlesex-based outfit.

Rupert came aboard in 2008 and helped Sarries establish themselves as a dominant force in England and Europe.

Leinster dethroned the back-to-back Champions Cup winners on Sunday with an outstanding display at the Aviva Stadium but they've collected plenty of silver in recent years and cemented a reputation as one of the most feared club sides around.

As well as two European Cups in 2016 and 2017, they won three Premiership crowns in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

James Lowe and Dan Leavy tries in the second half in Dublin ended Saracens' reign as European champions at a 51,700 sell-out at the Aviva.