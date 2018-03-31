Johann van Graan paid tribute to the power of the "Munster way" after their inspirational Champions Cup victory against Toulon at Thomond Park.

The province had to summon every single drop of their inner resolve to squeeze past the formidable French visitors in a nerve-shredding 20-19 victory.

Andrew Conway's superb individual try snatched a European win that will sit alongside some of the greatest this famous stadium has ever witnessed.

Missing the injured Keith Earls, Chris Farrell and Tommy O’Donnell - with Simon Zebo limping out after 25 minutes - things didn't exactly fall kindly for Munster. But they weathered a first-half storm and came off the ropes swinging to land a knockout blow.

For Van Graan, it was overwhelming.

"I think gratitude is the main word," the South African said.

"It's a fantastic honour to coach a group of warriors. If (any other game) is going to be any better than this that's going to be something be amazing.

"All the odds were stacked against us, I don't think many people gave us a chance, but if you've got 23 guys who believe, coaching and management staff who believe, and a club that really believes, you can do the unthinkable.

"And you can make dreams come true.

"We can still improve a lot. We went to the air quite a bit... but the Munster way is the difficult way. Our discipline pulled us through."