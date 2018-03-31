Leinster captain Isa Nacewa has been around long enough to savour the big days.

The 35-year-old Kiwi remains an integral part of the province, and his nous will be needed when Saracens roll into town tomorrow.

A Champions Cup semi-final spot is up for grabs - a Leinster win would tee up another Lansdowne Road showdown, this time against Scarlets - with 50,000-plus fans set to cram into the D4 venue.

Having topped their pool Leinster may feel more than a little unlucky to have drawn the back-to-back European champions so early. But nobody is dwelling on that.

"The pool stages, you put in so much effort just to get out of them. Then, whatever has happened in them becomes absolutely irrelevant!" Nacewa told RTÉ Sport.

"If you want to win Europe you come up against the best somewhere. Saracens have paved the way in the last few years in the way they play the game and they style they play.

"It's going to be a massive test, it really is. We've got a hungry group and a really ambitious group. That's important. It drives the standards every day.

"It's going to be a Test-match intensity. In fairness that's why we play the game, it's what makes it exciting.

"There's no second chances. It's knockout footy. It's definitely something you want to be part of because having these weeks off feels like a lonely place."

Seven of the Leinster XV started Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching 24-15 win over England in Twickenham on St Patrick's Day, and three more who came on second-half replacements.

Dan Leavy and Andrew Porter (r) at training on Saturday morning

It's been a hell of a spring, but Nacewa is confident that glory will only serve to fuel the drive for yet more success.

"It's exciting times for the younger guys and equally the more experienced guys on the team don't want to be sitting on the sidelines this week," he added.

"The guys coming off the back of the Six Nations have just been as hungry as ever.

"The fans have been phenomenal. They've stuck with us throughout the year and it's built nicely to this point. To see ticket sales in excess of 50,000, it's 100% why we play the game.

"To see that support, and see a full Aviva Stadium, they're the games you want to be involved in."

