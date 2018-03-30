Ulster have announced that Sale Sharks captain Will Addison will join the Province this summer on a two-year deal.

The acquisition of the 25-year-old Addison will add experience to the Ulster backline.

The Penrith-born utility back is a former England U20 international, but is Irish-qualified through his Enniskillen-born mother.

Confirmation | @WillAddisonB3 will be an Ulster player next season after signing a two-year deal 📝 pic.twitter.com/LZ1HEtTK0S — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 30, 2018

Addison made his debut for the Sharks in 2011 and has since gone on to make 112 appearances, scoring 158 points.

This impressive club form had led to calls for him to be included in Eddie Jones’ England squad in recent seasons.