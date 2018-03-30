Connacht have signalled an end of season clear out after the announced that seven players will be departing the province at the end of the current campaign.

Naulia Dawai, Stacey Ili, Andrew Deegan, Denis Coulson, Cormac Brennan, Pat O’Toole and Steve Crosbie will all be released by Connacht and the end of the season.

Commenting on the departures, CEO Willie Ruane said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank each of the players for the significant contributions they have made to Connacht Rugby over the past few seasons and to wish them well in the future."

There is better news for the duo of James Connolly and Rory Scholes however as they both extended their contracts with the province into the 2018/19 season.

Since graduating from the Connacht Academy, Connolly has played 28 times for the province. He made his debut in the Challenge Cup in the 2014/15 season and has made six appearances so far this season.

Scholes joined Connacht from Edinburgh in summer 2017. He has made three appearances for the senior side in this campaign and also featured for the Connacht Eagles in the B&I Cup.

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane said: "We are delighted that James and Rory have extended their contracts into next season. We feel we are really building a strong squad and both players will give us even greater options in the 2018/19 campaign."