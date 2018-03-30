Both Munster and Leinster have named their teams ahead of this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final games.

Munster, who are appearing in a record 17th European Cup quarter-final, meet three-times champions Toulon in Thomond Park on Saturday (3.15pm)

Coach Johann van Graan has made six changes to the starting XV which beat Scarlets 19-7 last weekend.

Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway have both recovered from injury to take their place in the starting lineup while Conor Murray, CJ Stander, and Peter O'Mahony make their first Munster start since winning the Grand Slam with Ireland a fortnight ago.

Stephen Archer also returns to the side in the front row in place of John Ryan who returns to the bench.

Here's the Munster squad ahead of tomorrow's clash.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O'Mahony (C), Jack O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan, Darren Sweetnam.

In the Aviva Stadium the following day, Leinster face reigning champions Saracens for a spot in the last four.

Unsurprisingly, Leo Cullen has named a radically different side to the one which slumped to a 32-18 defeat to Ospreys in Swansea last weekend, as the Grand Slam winning international party return to the provincial fold.

Scrum half Luke McGrath played last weekend against Ospreys

Only Fergus McFadden and Luke McGrath are retained in the backline from last week's defeat, with Sean Cronin, Scott Fardy and Jordi Murphy keeping their spots in the forwards.

The starting XV contains seven players who started Ireland's Grand Slam sealing 24-15 win over England in Twickenham on St. Patrick's Day, as well as three more who came on second half replacements.

A number of Leinster subs this weekend, including Joey Carbery, Andrew Porter and Jack McGrath featured on the pitch in the Twickenham victory.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Isa Nacewa (C), James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Rory O'Loughlin

Connacht are the other Irish team in action this weekend as they host Gloucester in the Challenge Cup quarter-final in the Sportsground.

Connacht sauntered through the pool phase, winning all their games bar a 24-24 draw in the penultimate pool game away to Worcester Warriors.

Grand Slammers Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane return to the starting line-up having been rested for last weekend's 29-22 home loss to Edinburgh.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.