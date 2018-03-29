Wasps flanker Sam Jones has been forced to retire from rugby after a freak injury he suffered in England training 17 months ago, the Aviva Premiership club have announced.

The 26-year-old suffered a dislocated ankle during a judo training session with Eddie Jones' side in 2016, which led to significant additional damage and a series of operations from which he could not fully recover.

Wasps said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that Wasps announce the enforced retirement of Sam Jones. The decision has been taken based on medical advice from a leading consultant.

"The 26-year-old suffered an ankle dislocation while training with England prior to the 2016 autumn international series.

"This caused significant additional damage including a fracture of the fibular bone, disruption of the ligaments joining the main bones of the ankle, a rupture of the medial ligament plus significant damage to ankle cartilage.

"After a series of operations, he has worked tirelessly in an attempt to return to action. However, after making several abortive attempts, the hard-working back-rower has finally been forced to concede defeat and bring his playing career to an end."

Jones worked his way through Wasps' academy and represented England at under-16 and under-18 level before competing in the Under-20 World Cup final in 2011 and breaking into Wasps' senior side in the same year.

Jones said in a brief statement on Twitter: "I feel truly lucky to have played for my boyhood club at all, let alone as long as I did. I've made some great memories and some even better friends.

"Thanks to all those who made it possible and the countless number who supported me along the way."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young added: "It's awful news. Being a director of rugby for 16 years, unfortunately it's not the first time I've known a player retire through an injury, but Sam's situation has really hit me hard.

"When I came into the club we had a lot of retirements and injuries. We needed someone to step up and lead from the front and Sam Jones was that man.

"Whatever Sam turns his hand to, I'm sure he will make a success of it."