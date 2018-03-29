Leinster will have another Aviva Stadium blockbuster to look forward to if they overcome Saracens this Sunday and Scarlets beat La Rochelle.

Top seeds Leinster will be rewarded with a home semi-final should they get through their Lansdowne Road quarter-final showdown with Sarries but only if Scarlets prevail against their French opponents tomorrow night.

There's also the intriguing possibility that Leinster and Munster will both play in Bordeaux on the same weekend.

Should La Rochelle come away from Llanelli with victory then they will face Leinster, should they beat the English side, at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

If Munster get the better of Toulon at Thomond Park on Saturday, they will travel to the same venue to play either Clermont Auvergne at Stade Geoffroy Guichard or Racing 92.

A Toulon win in Limerick would give them home advantage at the Allianz Riviera Stadium against the winners of Sunday’s Clermont v Racing 92 quarter-final.·

The format for the semi-final matches in the Champions Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

Possible Champions Cup semi-finals – to be played on the weekend of 21/22 April

SF 1: Leinster v Scarlets – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

SF 1: Saracens v Scarlets – Ricoh Arena (Coventry)

SF 1: La Rochelle v Leinster – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 1: La Rochelle v Saracens – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster – Stade Geoffroy Guichard (Saint-Etienne)

SF 2: Racing 92 v Munster – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 2: Toulon v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Alllianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)

SF 2: Toulon v Racing 92 – Allianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)

Champions Cup final - Saturday, 12 May: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

