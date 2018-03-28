Marius van der Westhuizen, the official who was replaced as a touchjudge ahead of Ireland’s final Six Nations match with England, will take charge of the first Australia v Ireland Test.

The South African had overseen an England training match in the week before the Twickenham game and, although it was not against the rules at that time, World Rugby deemed it was inappropriate for him to officiate.

He was subsequently replaced by Nigel Owens and World Rugby accepted their mistake and updated their guidelines regarding officials helping out national sides.

Ireland face the Wallabies in a three-Test summer tour starting in Brisbane on 9 June with Van der Westhuizen the man in the middle.

New Zealand’s Paul Williams will take charge of the second Test in Melbourne a week later, while Pascal Gauzere will referee the third game in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Irish referees John Lacey and Andrew Brace will take charge of New Zealand v France (23 June) and Argentina v Wales (9 June) respectively.