Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding will remain suspended by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby until a review committee has determined its findings.

The duo were suspended in July of last year after being charged by the PSNI.

Earlier today a jury in Belfast acquitted the pair, along with two others, of all charges.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby released a joint statement to say that a review committee will look into the matter and "conclude its review as soon as practicable".

The statement read: "The IRFU and Ulster Rugby note the verdict handed down today at the Belfast Crown Court in relation to the case brought against Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

"We wish to acknowledge that this has undoubtedly been a difficult and extremely traumatic time for all involved.



"To respect the judicial proceedings, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby postponed any internal review of the matter with the players, until the proceedings concluded.



"IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players.

"A Review Committee, made up of senior representatives of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby, has been appointed and will conclude its review as soon as practicable.

"The players will continue to be relieved of all duties while the Review Committee is in process and determining its findings."

Both players are contracted with Ulster until the summer of 2019.