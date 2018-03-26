Leinster are hopeful that Seán O'Brien can regain his fitness in time for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Saracens this weekend, while Dave Kearney has been ruled out through injury.

O'Brien had made a return from a hip injury earlier this month for Leinster's Pro14 clash against Scarlets, but was forced to leave the pitch after 27 minutes with a shoulder injury.

The flanker has returned to training this week, according to a squad update from the club, and will be further assessed this week ahead of selection for the Easter Sunday clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Jack Conan is also fighting to be fit for the game, after he sustained a knock to the knee during Leinster's defeat to the Ospreys at the weekend. His progress will be assessed later in the week, while Rhys Ruddock has returned to training after his hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Dave Kearney has been ruled out of the clash on Sunday after picking up a shoulder problem in the clash against Ospreys.

Jordan Larmour underwent a scan last week for a calf issue, but is also unavailable for selection this weekend as is Noel Reid, who has entered the Return To Play (RTP) protocols after he was withdrawn against Ospreys to undergo a Head injury Assessment (HIA).

Leinster reports that Luke McGrath came through the Ospreys game without any issue and will train as normal this week.

Fergus McFadden is working through the RTP protocols and will be assessed in the coming days.