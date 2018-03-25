Former Wales and Lions prop Adam Jones has announced that he will retire at the end of the season after 18 years.

The 37-year-old revealed his retirement plans on BBC Two Wales' Scrum V on Sunday and also published a statement on his official Twitter account.

Jones previously called time on his international career in 2015 after playing in 95 Tests for Wales and five as a British and Irish Lion. He also played in three World Cup tournaments.

His statement reads:

"It is with overwhelming sadness, and age! I'm announcing my official retirement as a player at the end of the season.

"Many believe this had happened already, but due to a technicality, not quite. And who knows, I may get my boots on one last time yet.

"I have had an unbelievable career. A career I could have only dream of. So many amazing memories, with plenty of not so amazing. But, the good times most definitely outweigh the bad.

"I would like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me on my incredible journey. Albeit, thanks doesn't really seem enough. A special mention to my parents, June and Alwyn, who travelled the globe watching me play. My long-suffering, amazing wife, Nicole and my ultimate supporter, Isla. All of whom have always shown unwavering love and support.

"Thank to you all my family, friends, coaches, fans and teammates. Many of whom are now friends for life!

"I am immensely proud to have represented some incredible teams. Neath, Ospreys, Blues, Harlequins and the Barbarians (not forgetting Wales and the B&I Lions... Twice) With 100 international caps, a Lions series win, 3 Grand Slams, about five man of the matches and six tries in 400 plus games, I'm pretty happy! But pulling on my Abercraf jersey is up there with one of the best times.

"When playing for Neath in October in 2000, never was there a thought I'd achieve what I've been able to. I am truly grateful and thankful for it all. And to Mike, Lyn and Rowland for taking a chance!"

He will remain at Harlequins as assistant forwards coach, working alongside forwards coach Graham Rowntree.