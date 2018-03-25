Romanian referee Vlad Iordachescu will not take charge of the Challenge Cup quarter-final between Pau and Stade Francais because of security fears.

Iordachescu was in the centre of a controversy last week after officiating Belgium's defeat of Spain.

World Rugby contacted Rugby Europe after the Spanish complained bitterly about the refereeing during a loss which meant they missed a chance to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

The 18-10 setback in Brussels gave Romania second spot behind Georgia in the Rugby Europe Championship standings and they took their place in Ireland's World Cup Pool A.

As the backlash intensified, the decision has now been taken to withdraw Iordachescu from his duties for next weekend.

The Federația Romana de Rugby (FFR) said in a statement: "Referee Vlad Iordachescu’s appointment to Challenge Cup quarter-final between Pau and Stade Francais was cancelled for security reasons.

"One of the teams [Pau] is using Spanish national team players and there is also a geographical proximity to Spain."