Keith Earls is set for approximately six weeks on the sideline, Munster have confirmed.

The Ireland winger, who started all five of the Six Nations games, suffered knee ligament damage in the Grand Slam win at Twickenham last Saturday and there were fears his season was over.

However, an update this morning from the province confirmed that the versatile 30-year-old back will miss approximately a month and a half of action.

Johann van Graan’s men host Toulon in the Champions Cup quarter-final next Saturday (3.15pm) at Thomond Park.

Should they progress past the three-time winners, Earls would also miss out on the semi-final with those games to be held on 20/21/22 April.

Fellow Ireland players Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander and Conor Murray will all return to training next week.