Ireland's Grand Slam hero Tadhg Furlong made an appearance on RTÉ One's Late Late Show on Friday night.

He couldn't show host Ryan Tubridy his medal for winning the Six Nations or being named Man of the Match against England however, as he had accidentally left them in his grandmother's house in Wexford.

"I called over to pick them up today, and two cups of tea later I forgot them on his kitchen table. Sorry.

"She actually is a fanatical rugby fan, she's after getting into it. Every scrum, she's throwing holy water at the telly in case I get hurt.

"That's granny in Wexford. Granny in Cork was recently in hospital and she had the nurse wheeling her around two floors trying to find a television to watch a rugby match.

"Two fanatical grannies. Great tea-makers and they always have nice sweets and biscuits to chomp on."

With the support of his grannies and the prospect of helping Ireland to what was only a third ever Grand Slam, Furlong insisted that the Irish side felt no need for extra motivation in the build-up to the game at Twickenham.

"There wasn’t a whole lot that needed to be said," he insisted. "A week like that, you don’t need any extra motivation or geeing up or you don’t need any extra work or motivation to put in the analyses.

"It’s that inherent sort of feeling inside you that it’s a big week and there was a real buzz around the camp and excitement that we were potentially going out there and putting out your best performance of the Championship and trying to come away with a win.

"Rugby is such a team game and you’re so reliant on the lad beside you and the lad behind you that individually everyone has to be spot on.

"Then there’s the collective want to succeed and to achieve things with the group and it all feeds into ‘I want to get better to help the players beside me’ and that helps the group."