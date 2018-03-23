Connacht have announced that Australian out-half David Horwitz has agreed a deal to join the province for the start of next season.

The 23-year-old former Australian Under-20 international will make the move to the Sportsground from Super Rugby side the Rebels.

Horwitz made the break through in Super Rugby with the Waratahs during the 2017 season when he started all but one of their games and brought his total Super Rugby caps tally to 21 in the process.

In addition to his experience as an out-half Horwitz has also played at inside centre where he has generally been deployed as a first receiver.

Speaking about his move to Galway, Horwitz said: "I am really excited about my move to Connacht. I have enjoyed my time in Super Rugby and would like to thank the Rebels and their fans for my time there.

"Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I share that ambition and hope to contribute to bringing further success to the province. I am looking forward to focusing more on my favoured position of out-half with Connacht and joining my future team mates at the end of the current Super Rugby season."

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane added: "We are excited to announce the signing of out-half David Horwitz from the Rebels. David is a quality out-half who has also built up considerable experience at centre.

"His Super Rugby credentials are obvious having featured heavily for the Warathas last season. He will be another strong addition to Connacht and we look forward to his arrival next season."