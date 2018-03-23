Leinster have named a strong side to face the Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday, with seven of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning side returning to the fray.

Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden, Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan are all in the starting XV.

Luke McGrath has recovered from the knee injury sustained against Scarlets last month and will captain the side.

He is partnered in the half-backs by fellow St Michael's College man Ross Byrne at out-half.



Noel Reid, who is just three appearances away from a century of Leinster Rugby caps, starts in midfield with Rory O'Loughlin.

WATCH: Internationals return for tomorrow's #GUINNESSPRO14 match against @ospreys at the Liberty Stadium. #OSPvLEI



Take a look at the 23-man squad to represent Leinster 👇 pic.twitter.com/GuujFSDKgd — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 23, 2018



Joey Carbery, who featured in Ireland's wins over Italy, Wales, Scotland and England, will start at full-back. Fergus McFadden starts on the right wing with Barry Daly named on the left wing.



There is further international experience in the front row to face Ospreys with Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter all selected to start.



Ross Molony and Scott Fardy form Leinster's second-row partnership.



Leinster latest centurion, Jordi Murphy, is named at openside flanker in a back row trio completed by Jack Conan and Josh Murphy.

Leinster: Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Noel Reid, Barry Daly, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ian Nagle, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne.