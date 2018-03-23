After scoring seven tries for Ireland en route to their Grand Slam success, Jacob Stockdale has been named the Natwest Player of the Championship for this year's Six Nations.

Tournament organisers announced that the 21-year-old Stockdale took 32 per cent of the public vote, well clear of his team-mate Conor Murray in second, while fellow Ireland players Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls finished third and fourth, respectively.

More than 78,000 votes were cast on a six-player short-list, with Italy full-back Matteo Minozzi taking fifth and France captain Guilhem Guirado sixth.

Stockdale, who only made his Test debut last summer, claimed try doubles in Ireland's victories over Italy, Wales and Scotland, then added another touchdown during the Grand Slam-clinching triumph against England six days ago.

"It has been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first Six Nations appearance, winning the championship and then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England," Stockdale said.

"Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top!

"It's an absolute honour to win the player of the championship, especially when you look at the amazing calibre of those short-listed."