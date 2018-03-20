Rory Best and Rob Kearney have both signed contract extensions with the IRFU that will tie them down until after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Both men are coming off the back of a glorious spring, having added second Grand Slams to their CVs with victory at Twickenham last Saturday.

They are the only two survivors of the 2009 triumph.

Ulster hooker Best, 35, captained his country to a first ever win against the Springboks on South African soil in June 2016, and led Joe Schmidt's team to a famous victory over New Zealand in Chicago the following November.

Full-back Kearney was alongside him for the historic slaying of the All Blacks and the Leinster man started every single game of the 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018 Six Nations Championship successes.

The 31-year-old said: "I'm delighted. There have been some fantastic days for both Ireland and Leinster over the course of my career and there is huge potential for growth in both squads as we look to build and develop and challenge for honours."

Best also shared his joy at agreeing a new deal, adding: "I am in a very privileged position as captain of Ireland and Ulster to be involved with two groups of incredibly talented players.

"I feel I can continue to make a contribution to both Ireland and Ulster and am delighted to have extended my IRFU contract to the next World Cup.

"Support of family, friends and supporters is a hugely important element for any professional sportsperson and I would like to thank everyone for their support, but specifically my wife Jodie who has been incredible and has ensured that as a family we have been able to share in all the great memories of the last few years."