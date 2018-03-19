Munster's injury woes have deepened considerably with the news that Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams are both out for the rest of the season, while Keith Earls faces a nervy wait on scan results to discover the full extent of his knee problem.

Earls limped out of the Grand Slam-clinching win against England on Saturday with seven minutes to go.

A specialist will assess his knee this week, and the winger - so brilliant for Ireland this spring - will hope it's not serious enough to sideline him for a substantial part of the season's climax.

Bleyendaal has undergone surgery to address a neck problem, while scrum-half Williams has also gone under the knife after suffering facial injuries in training.

Simon Zebo (hamstring) and Alex Wootton (hip flexor) picked up niggles in Friday night’s loss to Edinburgh in Murrayfield. Jean Kleyn meanwhile is following return to play protocols after his concussion.

Niall Scannell is back in full training this week as he recovers from a rib injury.

Chris Farrell, Chris Cloete and Jaco Taute are all out for the rest of the campaign as Johann van Graan's resources become seriously strained.