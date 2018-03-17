It started under a steady drizzle in Paris, it ended, with Ireland as Grand Slam champions, in a blizzard of snow in London.

In between, in Dublin, there were brief moments of sunshine but the on the field the team weathered all storms.

Championship moments? There's been a few.

Players going above and beyond? Too many to mention, unfair to leave anyone out.

But against England one passage of play stood out as a defining moment. The hosts looked destined to score as they piled on and piled on, but Ireland stood firm for eight minutes after the break.

The 2014, 2015 and 2018 winners stayed cool, stayed disciplined, and in the end it was England who buckled.

You could almost see the spirit leaving the Red Rose. When they badly needed a score, they couldn't break the Irish line.

"You can't let them get a score early in that half," said Joe Schmidt afterwards.

"They laid siege to our 22...there was a heck of a lot of character shown."

Conor Murray knocked over three points and Ireland were two scores clear.

England came back, but the damage was done. The game, the Grand Slam was won.



'Fate is inexorable,' says Uthred of Bebbanburg, the hero of Bernard Cornwell's Last Kingdom novels.

The trophy was raised in south west London but when you think back to opening day in Stade de France it's hard not to believe in destiny.

For it was in the pouring rain of Paris that the tale was forged.

Leading all the way without killing off the French, Ireland found themselves down with one play left. The rest is history.

"You look at the fine margins, on 75 minutes we looked dead and buried," said captain Rory Best, now a two-time Grand Slam winner.

"We know the effort that went in and how special that kick from Johnny was. We tried to ensure that magic moments like that don't go without the reward and the reward was this afternoon with that win."

That play came down to "steel and commitment" added Schmidt when invited to nominate a standout moment.

Italy were dispatched without fuss, Wales and Scotland needed beating but four tries against each will do that.

Ireland topped the final standings with 26 points and scored 20 tries along the way, seven of those belong to the new Six Nations record try-scorer Jacob Stockdale, aged 21.

When that young man invented his try today it was the third successive game that Ireland had scored with the clock in first-half overtime, inflicting fatally wounding blows.

"It's our mentality to go and attack" said Best. "When you have momentum, and either side of half-time teams can switch off a little bit and you can capitalise."

Championship thinking, championship moments.

The unwanted noise that came from the from England camp in the build-up failed to affect Ireland, serving only as an English distraction to an Australian problem.

Eddie Jones was magnanimous in defeat, towards the Irish media anyway.

Asked what he made of the winning campaign, he told RTE Sport: "'Super, mate, good, tough, well-coached, good leadership from the players, play to their strengths, good resolve, excellent team".

That he could hardly say anything else was irrelevant, it was true.

The Irish head coach went back to one of his staples. Was he delighted, pleased or just plain ecstatic?

"It's more relief than anything else," he said. "It always is in these situations. There's a [bit] of pride as well."

There's plenty of time for 'what happens next' with this team, that will come in due course.

Tonight, the team celebrate their magnificent achievement, the crowning glory, beating England away.

"They are very exuberant," said Schmidt of the dressing room scenes. "Besty and I got out relatively dry but it's very wet. Johnny and Bundee [Aki] were bouncing around."

And back on the decks is James Ryan, resident DJ, aka 'The Big Cheese', confirmed Jordan Larmour. "He is indeed, playing his tunes."

"It's good fun, the Champagne is going everywhere. Peter O'Mahoney [is leading the charge]."

Championship moments.