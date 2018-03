What a day! What a team!

Rightly or wrongly, we will start to ask where this Grand Slam completing team sit in the Irish rugby galaxy?

We have achieved two clean sweeps in the professional era, which begs the question...

Or 15 questions to be precise...

Has Johnny Sexton surpassed Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's greatest out-half of the professional era? Is Rob Kearney better now than nine years ago? Is James Ryan - callow and all as he is - superior to the great Donnach O'Callaghan?