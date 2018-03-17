Sean Cronin has gotten used to being to the go-to man when the frontline hooker gets called ashore.

The Leinster player has won 60 Ireland caps, all but nine coming as a replacement.

Since making his debut at the back end of 2009, the 31-year-old has had to make do with playing second fiddle to captain Rory Best but has adapted to the position and even developed within that role.

"It’s tough, it’s a specialist type of mindset you have to have to be on the bench," Cronin told RTÉ Sport ahead of providing back-up in today's Grand Slam match against England at Twickenham.

"Because not only do you have to be prepared, you’ve got to prepare yourself that you could be on after five minutes, you’ve got to prepare yourself for the latter part of the game where you’ve got to be watching what plays do we run, what are they doing in defence.

"Then you’ve just got to come on and fit into the intensity of the game. I think we have guys who have adapted really well to that role throughout the championship and we are going to have to be on the moment again this week for whoever is in those jerseys 16-23 to be ready to add value when they come on.

"I’ve probably developed a good bit of practice over the years. Then I suppose you’ve got to learn because there’s a whole heap of pressure on you because you are sitting there.

"The guys who are on the pitch have had the chance to get up to the intensity, they’ve been playing the game, they’ve been seeing what is in front of them where you’ve got to be ready to go, a click of the fingers and you could be into the play.

"I’ll always remember the 2013 game where we lost to the All Blacks in the Aviva, Rory broke his arm and I was in after maybe 15 minutes. You are into the white-hot pressure of Test rugby against the All Blacks and ever since then I’ve set my mindset that you’ve got to be ready to go from minute one.

"You’ve got to be ready for those crucial closing-out minutes as well."