Despite producing their best defensive performance of the tournament, Ireland Women proved no match for England when going down by 22 points in their final Six Nations match at the Ricoh Arena.

Those to shine for the Irish in the tackle were Katie Fitzhenry, Claire Molloy and Leah Lyons, while Ciara Griffin and Lindsay Peat carried well and Niamh Briggs certainly put her body on the line.

That said, the Irish lineout wobbled far too often, particularly in the first half.

Claire Molloy is congratulated after her try

Claire Molloy got over for the Irish try on 71 minutes to add to two penalties from the boot of Hannah Tyrrell.

Danielle Waterman claimed a record 47th try as the hosts ended the campaign on a positive note.

England finished their tournament with a return to the power rugby that dominated their campaign, hitting back for their 18-17 loss in France in round four.

That France loss proved their sole defeat in the competition, and England vented lingering frustrations with a five-try triumph in Coventry.

They treated a record crowd for a Women's Six Nations match on home soil to some fine action, with more than 8,600 tickets sold for the contest.

Waterman, whose score made her the record try-scorer for England Women, Marlie Packer, Amy Cokayne, Ellie Kildunne and Amber Reed all grabbed tries in the convincing English victory.

France were crowned Six Nations champions after a 38-3 win away to Wales.