As one of only two survivors from the last grand slam success, full-back Rob Kearney is in a good position to dole out advice to the current crop looking to emulate the feats of 2009 and 1948.

Joe Schmidt’s side head to Twickenham assured of the title, with Eddie Jones's struggling England side the only obstacle in the way of a twelfth straight victory and a third ever grand slam.

Only Kearney and team captain Rory Best remain from the memorable night in Cardiff nine years ago when Ronan O’Gara’s drop goal and Stephen Jones’ late penalty miss saw Ireland home by the skin of their teeth.

The Leinster man will have started all 20 games in Ireland’s title winning seasons of 2009, 2014, 2015 and this year by the time referee Angus Gardner blows the whistle at Twickenham, but it is his memory of the grand slam clincher against Wales that sticks out.

"It’s a magnificent opportunity. I felt I went into my shell a little bit, the occasion probably got to me a little bit back in 2009," he told RTÉ Sport.

Tommy Bowe, Rob Kearney, Jamie Heaslip and Stephen Ferris celebrate the 2009 grand slam

"If there was any sort of advice I could pass on to the other boys, that was probably it; not to go into your shell, enjoy the occasion and give it your very, very best because these opportunities don’t come around too often."

Kearney will win his 83rd cap at the home of English rugby and while Eddie Jones’ side are desperate to avoid a third successive defeat in the competition, the 31-year-old knows you simply don’t become a bad team overnight.

"We fully understand the backlash that is coming our way this week, but we also recognise that they are going to be under considerable pressure too"

"They have been the second best team in the world for the past few years. They haven’t lost a huge amount of games, they have had some big wins away from home.

"They are a very good team with a lot of really experienced players down the backbone of their team.

"We fully understand the backlash that is coming our way this week, but we also recognise that they are going to be under considerable pressure too."

Follow England v Ireland on Saturday (KO 2.45pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.