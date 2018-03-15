England have dropped George Ford and moved Owen Farrell to fly-half for their NatWest 6 Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

Dylan Hartley has recovered from a tight calf to lead the team in Saturday's final round of the Championship, but his front row colleague Dan Cole has been replaced by Kyle Sinckler.

Eddie Jones has performed significant surgery on the team that lost 22-16 to France, with Danny Care and Joe Launchbury making way for Richard Wigglesworth and George Kruis.

Anthony Watson retains his place at full-back with Mike Brown confined to the bench for another week.

There is a new-look midfield partnership of Ben Te'o and Jonathan Joseph, who returns at outside centre, and Elliot Daly has recovered from his foot problem to start on the left wing.

Injuries to Nathan Hughes and Courtney Lawes see Sam Simmonds and James Haskell start at number eight and openside flanker.