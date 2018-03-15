Johann van Graan has made six changes to the Munster XV for Friday's rearranged Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Murrayfield (7.35pm kick-off).

It is three weeks since the province defeated Glasgow in Cork, with their back-to-back encounters with Scottish opponents delayed by Storm Emma and the 'Best from the East'.

Billy Holland captains the side on his 150th Pro14 appearance as JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Sherry, Jack O’Donoghue and Conor Oliver are all drafted into the side.

Sherry makes his first Pro14 start since April 2016 after recovering from a long-term back injury, with O'Donnell named among the replacements and set to feature for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury on New Year's Day.

Simon Zebo starts at full-back with Sweetnam on the right wing and Alex Wootton on the left flank.

Rory Scannell partners Sammy Arnold in the centres with Hanrahan at out-half alongside scrum-half James Hart.

James Cronin, a try-scorer against Glasgow three weeks ago, keeps his place in the front row and is joined by hooker Sherry and tighthead prop Archer.

The second row of Jean Kleyn and Holland remains in situ with two changes to the back row as O’Donoghue and Oliver come in to partner Robin Copeland.

Kevin O'Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne and Brian Scott make up the front row replacements as Darren O'Shea and O'Donnell complete the forward cover.

Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford, who is set to make his second senior appearance, is among the backline substitutes along with Bill Johnston and Dan Goggin.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O'Donoghue, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Dan Goggin.