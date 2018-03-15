Head coach Adam Griggs is desperate for Ireland to end their Six Nations campaign on a high with victory in Coventry against England on Friday evening (5.30 kick-off).

Griggs makes changes for the final game of the championship after last weekend's loss to Scotland. His team have won two and lost two of their four games to date.

Hannah Tyrrell moves to full-back with Louise Galvin coming off the bench to take her place on the wing.

Nicole Cronin is named at scrum half for her first start of the tournament.

Paula Fitzpatrick moves into the second row while Ashleigh Baxter is named at flanker with captain Ciara Griffin at No 8.

Ciara Cooney, returning from injury, is on the bench.

"We have big test ahead of us playing England at home in our last game of the tournament," said Griggs.

"They could potently still win the tournament and we have no doubt they will want to finish the tournament on a positive note.

"We have a huge opportunity, and we want to rectify some of the areas of our game that we haven't been happy with over the past few weeks and if we can make those small changes, then Friday evening's game should be a great one."

Ireland (v England): Hannah Tyrrell, Megan Williams, Katie Fitzhenry, Sene Naoupu, Louise Galvin, Niamh Briggs, Nicole Cronin; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Leah Lyons, Aoife McDermott,Paula Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Baxter, Claire Molloy, Ciara Griffin (capt)

Replacements: Ciara O'Connor, Laura Feely, Fiona Reidy, Ciara Cooney, Anna Caplice, Ailsa Hughes, Michelle Claffey, Kim Flood

Watch England v Ireland live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player on Friday from 5.15pm