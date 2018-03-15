Ireland boss Joe Schmidt is expected to stick with a winning formula when he names his team to face England this afternoon.

The sides will meet on Saturday at Twickenham with the already crowned champions bidding for just a third Grand Slam, while Eddie Jones’ men are hoping to avoid a third straight defeat.

Schmidt has a full deck to pick from with the camp confirming that they had no injury concerns in the aftermath of the 28-8 win over Scotland, which, combined with England’s loss to France, ended up securing the NatWest 6 Nations title with a week to spare.

Captain Rory Best and tighthead Tadhg Furlong should start but Cian Healy, who received treatment on the field last weekend but has been given the all clear, may make way for Jack McGrath, continuing Schmidt’s preference for switching between the two in-form props.

Devin Toner, James Ryan are the two locks in situ but Iain Henderson, who scored a try in last season’s 13-9 win against England, has made a case to start with an impressive 25-minute turn off the bench last Saturday.

The back row is expected remain the same as the last two games and consist of flankers Dan Leavy and Peter O’Mahony alongside CJ Stander at number 8.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton are also expected to continue their partnership at half-back, while the same applies to Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in the centre.

With 10 tries in eight internationals wing Jacob Stockdale is practically undroppable, while Keith Earls continues in a strong vein of form.

Man of the match against Scotland Rob Kearney, alongside Best as a Grand Slam 2009 winner, is expected to line out at full-back despite missing training earlier in the week.

Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, and two from Healy/McGrath/Henderson/Ryan and Toner should make up the loose forward substitutes, while Jordi Murphy certainly did enough on his 2018 Six Nations bow to retain a place on the bench.

Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour are expected to cover the backs.

Ireland (probable): Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Jack McGrath, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

Follow England v Ireland on Saturday (KO 2.45pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.