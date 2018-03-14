One of the assistant referees for Ireland's Grand Slam clash at Twickenham was invited to train with the England team on Tuesday, according to a report in The Times.

It is common practice for officials to work with teams during international windows in a bid to help understanding of the laws.

Under World Rugby rules an official is not permitted to help out a team when they are due to referee an upcoming game involving that side but there is no rule prohibiting an assistant referee, in this case one of the touchjudges, Marius Van der Westhuizen of South Africa, from overseeing a training match.

Angus Gardner of Australia will be in charge for the game.

The IRFU did not immediately return a call to RTÉ Sport for comment on the report.

Follow England v Ireland on Saturday (KO 2.45pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.