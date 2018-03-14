Ireland Under-20 head coach Noel McNamara has made four changes to his team to take on England in what is potentially a tournament deciding game at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Three of those changes come in the front-row, with props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier starting alongside hooker Eoghan Clarke.

Matthew Dalton and Jack Dunne start in the second-row and in the back-row, flankers Joe Dunleavy and Matthew Agnew pack down with Number 8 Jack O’Sullivan.

In the backs, James Hume will start on the right wing, with Angus Kernohan switching to the left side.

The remainder of the backline is unchanged, with scrum-half, Hugh O’Sullivan partnering out-half Harry Byrne, Angus Curtis is alongside Captain Tommy O’Brien in the centres and Michael Silvester is at full-back.

Mullingar man Sean O’Brien will be looking to win is first U20 cap from the replacements, and he provides cover in the backs alongside scrum-half Jonny Stewart and Conor Dean.

McNamara is hoping to finish the tournament on a high and Ireland can still win the tournament if the beat England and France lose to Wales.

Bonus points are likely to come into play under such a scenario with Ireland on 12 points and both England and France on 15, but the Irish coach is not looking past what's in front of him.

"It was good to come away with the bonus point win last Friday in Donnybrook, and while there are areas of our game we can improve on, the result has left us in a good place ahead of Friday’s fixture.

"England are always a stiff challenge at this level and it’s set to be a great opportunity for the players, but one I know they are excited for."

Ireland: Michael Silvester, James Hume, Tommy O’Brien,. Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan, Harry Byrne, Hugh O’Sullivan, Jordan Duggan, Eoghan Clarke, Jack Aungier, Matthew Dalton, Jack Dunne, Joe Dunleavy, Matthew Agnew, Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, James French, Tom O’Toole, Ronan Coffey, Sean Masterson, Jonny Stewart, Conor Dean, Sean O’Brien