Connacht have been handed a major boost with the news that winger Matt Healy has extended his contract with the province up to the end of the 2019/20 season.

Healy became Connacht's record try scorer at the start of the month when his display against The Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, taking him to 44 tries from 104 appearances.

The Dublin winger joined Connacht from Lansdowne in 2012 and revealed his delight with the new deal.

"I am really pleased to be extending my contract with Connacht," he said.

"We have some big games coming up in the PRO14 and the home Quarter Final in the European Challenge Cup so there is a lot still to play for before the end of the season.

"We are also really ambitious about the future for Connacht and I hope to make a big contribution as we aim to bring further silverware to the province."

Connacht head coach, Kieran Keane added: "We are delighted that Matt has extended his contract. He has an incredible try scoring record and has been in really good form for us this season.

"He will be another really important player for us over the next few years."