Ireland are up to second place in the World Rugby Rankings for the first time in almost three years following the 28-8 win over Scotland in Dublin.

The win for Joe Schmidt's side, coupled with defeat for England against France, brought about a swing of 2.52 rating points in Ireland's favour.

Ireland are now on 87.85 points - over six behind the world's number one team, New Zealand, and 0.35 in front of England who they face at Twickenham next Saturday.

Scotland drop to sixth below South Africa in the rankings, while France are up two places to eighth after beating England.

World Rugby Rankings:

Last week's positions in brackets -

1(1) New Zealand 93.99 rating points

2(3) Ireland 87.85

3(2) England 87.50

4(4) Australia 85.49

5(6) South Africa 83.81

6(5) Scotland 83.80

7(7) Wales 83.07

8(10) France 79.44

9(8) Argentina 78.22

10(9) Fiji 77.93

11(11) Japan 75.66

12(12) Georgia 73.80

13(13) Tonga 71.87

14(14) Italy 71.13

15(15) USA 69.23