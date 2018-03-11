There's a Slam at stake this Saturday for Ireland, but to snatch it Joe Schmidt's men must pull off one of the toughest tasks any Irish side can face: winning at Twickenham.

There's been good days and bad in our Six Nations battles with our neighbours over the last decade.

Here, we look back on how the last ten meetings have played out.

15 March 2008: England 33-10 Ireland

Ireland went 10-0 ahead thanks to a try from Rob Kearney and two Ronan O'Gara penalties, but Danny Cipriani was the star on the show, kicking 18 points on his first start for England as they cruised to victory. It took some heat off Brian Ashton, but his opposite number Eddie O'Sullivan took plenty of flak. He would resign four days later.

England: Balshaw, Sackey, Noon, Flood, Vainikolo, Cipriani, Wigglesworth, Sheridan, Mears, Vickery, Shaw, Borthwick, Croft, Lipman, Easter.

Replacements: Tait for Sackey (48), Wilkinson for Flood (53), Hodgson for Wigglesworth (75), Chuter for Mears (76), Stevens for Vickery (60), Kay for Shaw (61), Haskell for Lipman (64).

Ireland: Murphy, Bowe, Trimble, Horgan, Kearney, O'Gara, Reddan, Horan, Best, Hayes, O'Callaghan, O'Connell, Leamy, D. Wallace, Heaslip.

Replacements: Fitzgerald for Murphy (35), P. Wallace for Horgan (77), Stringer for Reddan (71), Buckley for Horan (67), Jackman for Best (71), Easterby for Leamy (12), O'Driscoll for D Wallace (67).

February 28 2009: Ireland 14-13 England

Even for a fixture that's always charged with emotion, this was special. Ireland hosted England in Croke Park as Lansdowne Road was being redeveloped, and came away with a hard-fought victory on a day that will be remembered for the outpouring of passion from the Ireland players during the national anthem. Brian O'Driscoll scored the only try for Ireland.

Ireland: Kearney, Bowe, B O'Driscoll, P. Wallace, Fitzgerald, O'Gara, O'Leary, Horan, Flannery, Hayes, O'Callaghan, O'Connell, Ferris, D Wallace, Heaslip.

Replacements: Stringer for O'Leary (65), Best for Flannery (68), Leamy for Heaslip (68). Not Used: Court, M O'Driscoll, D'Arcy, Murphy.

England: D Armitage, Sackey, Tindall, Flutey, Cueto, Flood, Ellis, Sheridan, Mears, Vickery, Borthwick, Kennedy, Haskell, Worsley, Easter.

Replacements: Tait for Sackey (57), Goode for Flood (66), Care for Ellis (58), White for Sheridan (77), Hartley for Mears (66), Croft for Kennedy (69), Narraway for Easter (76).

February 27 2010: England 16-20 Ireland

It was a day for the wingers in Twickenham as two tries from Tommy Booooooooowe and one from Keith Earls. The big talking point ahead of the game was Declan Kidney's decision to drop fly-half O'Gara in favour of 24-year-old Sexton, who kicked a penalty before being replaced by his rival after 69 minutes.

England: D Armitage, Cueto, Tait, Flutey, Monye, Wilkinson, Care, Payne, Hartley, Cole, Shaw, borthwick, Haskell, Moody, Easter.

Replacements: Foden for D Armitage (49), P Hodgson for Care (73), Mears for Hartley (64), Wilson for Cole (73), Deacon for Shaw (4), Worsley for Moody (55).

Ireland: G Murphy; Bowe, B O'Driscoll, D'Arcy, Earls; Sexton, O'Leary; Healy, R Best, Hayes, O'Callaghan, O'Connell, Ferris, D Wallace, Heaslip.

Replacements: Trimble for B O'Driscoll (64), O'Gara for Sexton (69), Buckley for Hayes (63), Cullen for O'Callaghan (69), Jennings for D. Wallace (70).

March 19 2011: Ireland 24-8 England

Ireland got one over on their neighbours in the Aviva Stadium by ending their Grand Slam hopes - they were chasing their first since 2003. As well as being a good day for the team it was a good day for captain Brian O'Driscoll, who broke the championship try-scoring record with his 25th try.

Ireland: Earls; Bowe, B O'Driscoll, D'Arcy, Trimble; Sexton, Reddan; Healy, Best, Ross, O'Callaghan, O'Connell, O'Brien, D Wallace, Heaslip.

Replacements: O'Gara for Sexton (69), Stringer for Reddan (71), Cronin for Best (71), Court for Ross (58), Cullen for O'Connell (78), D LEamy for D Wallace (71).

England: Foden; Ashton, Banahan, Hape, Cueto; Flood, Youngs; Corbisiero, Hartley, Cole, Deacon, Palmer, Wood, Haskell, Easter.

Replacements: Strettle for Cueto (66), Wilkinson for Flood (51), Care for Youngs (46), Thompson for Hartley (51), Doran-Jones for Cole (51), Croft for Deacon (55), Shaw for Palmer (27).

March 17 2012: England 30-9 Ireland

It was Stuart Lancaster's first Six Nations campaign in charge of England and he laid down a big marker on their home turf. Sexton landed three penalties but that was all Ireland could muster. They only trailed by three points at half-time but there was no stopping England in the second half.

England: Foden; Ashton, Tuilagi, Barritt, Strettle; Farrell, Dickson; Corbisiero, Hartley, Cole, Botha, Parling, Croft, Robshaw, Morgan.

Replacements: Brown for Foden (70), Youngs for Dickson (48), Stevens for Hartley (74), Mears for Cole (74), Palmer for Botha (55), Dowson for Morgan (74).

Ireland: Kearney; Bowe, Earls, D'Arcy, Trimble; Sexton, Reddan; Healy, Best, Ross, O'Callaghan, Ryan, Ferris, O'Brien, Heaslip.

Replacements: O'Gara for D'Arcy (48), O'Leary for Reddan (48), McCarthy for O'Callaghan (66), O'Mahony for O'Brien (69).

February 10 2013: Ireland 6-12 England

It was a wet day in Dublin when Lancaster and his inexperienced side came to town. Try as they might, Ireland couldn't break through their opponents and two penalties from Owen Farrell were enough to better Ronan O'Gara's brace and seal their first win Dublin in a decade.

Ireland: Kearney; Gilroy, O'Driscoll, D'Arcy, Zebo; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best, Ross, McCarthy, Ryan, O'Mahony, O'Brien, Heaslip.

Replacements: Earls for Zebo (10), O'Gara for Sexton (31), S Cronin for Best (74), Kilcoyne for Healy (74), Fitzpatrick for Ross (78), Henry for O'Brien (66), O'Callaghan for Ryan (65).

England: Goode; Ashton, Barritt, Twelvetrees, Brown; Farrell, B Youngs, Marler, T Youngs, Cole, Launchbury, Parling, Haskell, Robshaw, Wood, Lawes.

Replacements: Tuilagi for Twelvetrees (47), Hartley for T. Youngs (50), Wilson for Cole (76), Lawes for Launchbury (47), Waldrom for Lawes (71).

February 22 2014: England 13-10 Ireland

In one of the great battles at Twickenham, England's victory ended Ireland's Triple Crown hopes. Things were looking good for Ireland when Rob Kearney's try gave them a seven-point lead. However Danny Care responded with a try and the last fifteen minutes of the game were hard fought. It was Brian O'Driscoll's last appearance at the stadium.

England: Brown, Nowell, Burrell, Twelvetrees, May, Farrell, Care; Marler, Hartley, Wilson, Launchbury, Lawes, Wood, Robshaw (captain), B Vunipola

Replacements: T Youngs (for Hartley, 75), M Vunipola (for Marler, 64), Thomas (for Wilson, 70), Attwood (for Wood, 70), Morgan (for B Vunipola, 36), Dickson, Ford, Goode

Ireland: Kearney, Trimble, O'Driscoll, D'Arcy, Kearney, Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best, Ross, Toner, O'Connell (captain), O'Mahony, Henry, Heaslip.

Replacements: Cronin (for Best, 74), McGrath (for McGrath, 72), Moore (for Ross, 62), Henderson (for O'Mahony, 70), Murphy (for Henry, 74), Boss (for Murray, 80), Jackson (for O'Driscoll, 80), McFadden (for Trimble, 66).

March 1 2015: Ireland 19-9 England

An impressive display from Ireland saw them earn a comprehensive victory over England, thanks to four penalties from Jonathan Sexton along with a conversion after Robbie Henshaw touched down secured the win. George Ford was the only England player to get on the score-board; he kicked two penalties and a drop goal.

Ireland: R. Kearney, Bowe, Payne, Henshaw, Zebo, Sexton, Murray, McGrath, Best, Ross, Toner, O'Connell, O'Mahony, O'Brien, Murphy.

Replacements: Jones for Payne (71), Madigan for Sexton (55), Healy for McGrath (59), Cronin for Best (74), Moore for Ross (57), Henderson for Toner (65), O'Donnell for O'Brien (25). Not Used: Reddan.

England: Goode, Watson, Joseph, Burrell, Nowell, Ford, B. Youngs, Marler, Hartley, Cole, Attwood, Kruis, Haskell, Robshaw, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Twelvetrees for Joseph (69), Wigglesworth for B. Youngs (69), M. Vunipola for Marler (65), T. Youngs for Hartley (55), Easter for Attwood (66), Croft for Haskell (62). Not Used: Thomas, Cipriani.

February 27 2016: England 21-10 Ireland

Eddie Jones was new in the job and he made it three wins from three, maintaining the the perfect start to his tenure.Although Ireland had the lead in the second-half after a Conor Murray try England scored two tries in five minutes from Anthony Watson and Mike Brown to secure victory.

England: Brown, Watson, Joseph, Farrell, Nowell, Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley (captain), Cole, Itoje, Kruis, Robshaw, Haskell, Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Vunipola, Hill, Lawes, Clifford, Care, Daly, Goode.

Ireland: R Kearney, Trimble, Henshaw, McCloskey, Earls, Sexton, Murray; McGrath, Best, Ross, Ryan, Toner, Stander, Van der Flier, Heaslip (captain).

Replacements: Strauss, Healy, White, Dillane, Ruddock, Reddan, Madigan, Zebo.

March 18 2017: Ireland 13-9 England

You better believe this will be fresh in the minds of Eddie Jones and Co when they line up for the anthems this Saturday. England’s Grand Slam dream came to an end and so did their world record run of victories at the Aviva Stadium when they were defeated by a pumped-up Ireland. A try from Iain Henderson plus a conversion and two penalties from Sexton sealed the win for Joe Schmidt’s side. Revenge is a dish best served on St Patrick's Day? Let's hope not...

Ireland: Payne, Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Zebo, Sexton, Marmion, J McGrath, Best, Furlong, D Ryan, Henderson, O'Mahony, O'Brien, Stander.

Replacements: Conway for Earls (41), L McGrath for Marmion (69), C Healy for J McGrath (60), Scannell for Best (73), J Ryan for Furlong (76), Toner for D Ryan (65), Leavy for O'Brien (66).

England: Brown; Watson, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Lawes, Itoje, Haskell, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Nowell for Joseph (68), Te'o for Ford (63), Care for Youngs (63), M Vunipola for Marler (41), George for Hartley (55), Sinckler for Cole (78), Wood for Haskell (60), Hughes for B Vunipola (63).