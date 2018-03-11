Ireland fell to a first-ever defeat to Scotland in the Women's Six Nations at Donnybrook.

The Scots arrived with only a losing bonus point to their name after three rounds and encountered an Irish side who had claimed back-to-back wins over Italy and Wales.

However, Adam Griggs' charges were made to pay for a series of unforced errors, while the visitors took their opportunities when presented.

A poor quality first half produced just one score with Scotland holding a 3-0 advantage via a penalty from centre Helen Nelson.

The same player scored the first try of the game two minutes into the second half to extend the lead.

That led to a period of Irish domination that was rewarded with a penalty try eight minutes later.

Scotland were reduced to 14 when prop Megan Kennedy was yellow-carded and it look as if the hosts would take the lead after coming close on a number of occasions.

Chloe Rollie scores a try that Jacob Stockdale would be proud of to extend @Scotlandteam's lead over @Irishrugby #rterugby pic.twitter.com/a8bK5XWe7G — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) March 11, 2018

But full-back Chloe Rollie picked off a risky pass close to the line and ran the length of the field for a try that was converted by hooker Lana Skeldon.

Paula Fitzpatrick reduced the margin with a try off a ruck and Ireland had 10 minutes to find a winner.

However, they never managed to create a clear chance and the Scots held out for a famous first victory.

Ireland next game is against England at the Ricoh Arena on Friday .

Meanwhile, the IRFU will today honour 112 players who represented Ireland between 1994 and 2006 with a caps presentation at the Aviva Stadium.