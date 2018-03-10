Rob Kearney 8/10

Super performance by Kearney, a survivor from the 2009 campaign on the verge of winning his fourth Six Nations championship.

He was assured in the air and busy on the counter-attack, making a couple of clean breaks over the eighty minutes.

Keith Earls 7/10

His least impressive performance of the Six Nations by a distance but one has to acknowledge that's also a testament to his recent form.

Tidy as ever but had scant chance to cut loose.

Was largely starved of possession and thus found little joy in attack. Threw one bad pass over the head of Stockdale but was also sharp on the ball at times. Like Ringrose, he managed to beat five defenders.

Garry Ringrose 8/10

Like Chris Farrell before him, Ringrose made fans forget, for an afternoon, about the man he was replacing. Smashing performance, particularly in attack.

His finest moment was the wraparound in the lead-up to Stockdale's second try just before half-time. Was a defensive bulwark as well, making eleven tackles, more than any other Irish back.

Bundee Aki 7/10

Bundee Aki in action in the Aviva Stadium

Dedicated himself to unselfish work and, as a result, was once again overshadowed by his new partner in the outside centre.

A real midfield totem for an Ireland side struggling at times to keep its defensive shape. Made his tackles well and didn't miss a single one during the 80 minutes.

Jacob Stockdale 8/10

The high prince of the intercept got Ireland off the mark at a time when they might have been beginning to grow frustrated.

His amazing scoring rate is the stuff of excitable internet memes now. He's managed a stunning ten tries in eight games.

Again, though, there are question marks about his defence and he could have done better to slam the door on Blair Kinghorn for Scotland's only try.

Johnny Sexton 8/10

Kept the team ticking over as ever but did not enjoy the kind of comfy platform of weeks past.

His kicking was better today, though he still tried to keep those duties to a minimum, opting to bang the ball into the corner for penalties on all barring one occasion.

Orchestrated a nice chip and chase in the first half when Ireland were struggling to make headway in attack.

Conor Murray 8/10

Conor Murray making a first half break after collecting an offload from Jonny Sexton

A standard strong display at scrum half from Murray, who did well to nab the third try early in the second half.

Only New Zealand's Aaron Smith stands up as a genuine rival to Murray's claim as the best nine on the planet

Cian Healy 7/10

May have picked up an injury but gritted his teeth well again. Carried the ball well and was defensively sound throughout the game, making all his tackles when required.

Rory Best 6/10

Difficult day in the lineout for Ireland as a couple of Best's darts missed the target in promising positions. Found his range later on.

Tadhg Furlong 8/10

Returning from injury, Furlong was his usual bullocking, powerful self. Again made more yards and runs in the loose than either of his front row colleagues.

Even played scrum-half a couple of times.

James Ryan 7/10

James Ryan goes to tackle Scotland's Blair Kinghorn

Plugged away all day without being able to rampage, but another smart showing nonetheless.

The stats are kind to Ryan as he carried well and made plenty of metres. He stole one lineout which fell into his lap at the tail.

Was guilty of one bad knock-on in the first half after Furlong flung a pass in his direction.

Devin Toner 7/10

Put himself about a bit but tends to be judged on the lineout performance. Ireland had problems in that department, particularly early in the game.

Peter O'Mahony 8/10

Had one glorious moment in the second half when he cut down Blair Kinghorn with a tackle just as the winger looked to be galloping into open country, and then the back-rower clambered to his feet and forced the Irish penalty himself.

His breakdown mastery snuffed out Scotland's top threat.

Dan Leavy 8/10

Added to his reputation with more vital turnovers, most memorably in the early stages when the Scottish attacked right underneath the posts inside the 22.

Slowed Scottish ball continually.

CJ Stander 6/10

Less prominent than normal perhaps. He missed a couple of tackles and was probably less of a carrying machine than usual.