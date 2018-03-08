Dan Tuohy has moved to Stade Francais as he looks to for a fresh start after an injury-riddled period at Bristol.

The Ireland lock moved to the Premiership club from Ulster two years ago and this season had a three-month loan spell at Leicester from Pat Lam's Championship table-toppers.

"I'd like to thank the supporters, players and staff during my time at the club," the 32-year-old said.

"I leave on good terms and my feelings towards the club are positive.

"I was born in Bristol and came back to the West Country - it was great to return home and be close to family. Professional sport takes its twists and turns and these things happen.

"I've really enjoyed my time here and, in particular, Pat [Lam] for letting me go on loan to Leicester Tigers earlier this season to get some game time under my belt and head of medical services Rory [Murray] for working tirelessly with me during my rehabilitation."

Head coach Lam paid tribute to Tuohy, and departing hooker Ross McMillan.

"We had open discussions with these guys and it was agreed that the best decision for all parties was to release them early from their contracts," he said.

"Both men have served Bristol Rugby well and worked hard during their time at the club. We wish them well for the next chapter and thank them for their efforts.