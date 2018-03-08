Tadgh Furlong returns against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday after convincing Joe Schmidt he is ready for battle and Leinster centre Garry Ringrose gets his first minutes of the tournament in place of the injured Chris Farrell.

However, fit-again Iain Henderson has not displaced Devin Toner in the second row for this weekend's NatWest 6 Nations clash.

Furlong missed the win over Wales due to a hamstring injury, though head coach Schmidt has always been confident he would make this Saturday’s crunch collision and the Wexford man comes back in at the expense of Andrew Porter.

It’s harsh on Porter, who was excellent in his maiden Six Nations start against the Welsh 12 days ago, but the might of the Lions man is a considerable weapon for the head coach to call upon as the quest for a first Grand Slam in nine years approaches its climax.

Henderson, who has also recovered from a hamstring injury, was expected to partner James Ryan in the second row but Toner survives.

Furlong lines up alongside captain Rory Best and Cian Healy in the front row, while the back-row trio of Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy and CJ Stander remains.

Ringrose inherits what's been a cursed No 13 shirt this spring, benefitting from Farrell’s desperately unlucky cruciate injury blow and Robbie Henshaw’s shoulder injury.

He came into the squad for the Wales victory in the wake of Henshaw's setback but has not played for Ireland this spring, having undergone ankle surgery in early January.

The rest of the back line stays as it was, with in-form Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale, the tournament's top try scorer, stationed on the wings and Rob Kearney at 15.

Ringrose partners Bundee Aki - who has played every second of this championship - in midfield, while Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray continue their half-back double act after coming through training this morning with no reaction to glute and knee niggles respectively.

Joey Carbery and Kieran Marmion offer versatile back-up on on the bench, and Jordan Larmour takes the 23 jersey ahead of the more experienced Fergus McFadden.

Jordi Murphy is also named among the replacements, taking over from Jack Conan.

Ireland team v Scotland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Devin Toner; Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

Follow Ireland v Scotland on Saturday (KO 2.15pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.