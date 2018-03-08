Seán O'Brien will start for Leinster against the Scarlets in the Guinness Pro14 on Friday night in Parc y Scarlets

The Carlow man has recovered from a hip injury and will line out in the back row for his 115th cap.

O'Brien is joined in the back row by Josh Murphy and by Jack Conan.



In the front five, Ed and Bryan Byrne again start together with Michael Bent at tighthead prop, while behind them Ross Molony is joined by Scott Fardy.



In the backs Dave Kearney will be at full-back with Barry Daly on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.



The centre combination features Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin while the half backs are also an all-St Michael's combination with Nick McCarthy at nine and Ross Byrne outside him at ten.



Academy scrumhalf Charlie Rock is in line to make his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench.

Kick-off is 7:35pm.

Leinster team: Dave Kearney, Barry Daly, Rory O’Loughlin, Noel Reid, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy; Ed Byrne Bryan Byrne, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Seán O'Brien, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Adam Coyle, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Charlie Rock, Ciarán Frawley, Adam Byrne

