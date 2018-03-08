France have replaced Lionel Beauxis with the more experienced Francois Trinh-Duc for Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations clash with England in Paris.

The change at fly-half that sees the playmakers swap roles between the bench and starting XV is the only adjustment to the matchday 23 selected for the 34-17 victory over Italy.

Giant Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud continues at outside centre in a team led by hooker Guilhem Guirado.

France (v England): H Bonneval; B Fall, M Bastareaud, G Doumayrou, R Grosso; F Trinh-Duc, M Machenaud; J Poirot, G Guirado (capt), R Slimani, P Gabrillagues, S Vahaamhina, W Lauret, Y Camara, M Tauleigne.

Replacements: A Pelissie, D Priso, C Gomes, R Taofifenua, K Galletier, B Couilloud, L Beauxis, G Fickou.