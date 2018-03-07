Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning coach Declan Kidney is set to take over at London Irish, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Kidney, who has been out of the professional game since his stint with Ireland came to an end in 2013, will work with former Ireland defence coach Les Kiss, who departed his director of rugby position with Ulster in January, the newspaper reports.

Nick Kennedy is the current director of rugby at London Irish, who sit bottom of the Premiership, and it is understood he may stay in that position with technical director Brendan Venter to leave.

Kidney led Munster to Heineken Cup wins in 2006 and 2008 before winning the Six Nations title and the Grand Slam in his first season in charge of the national side in 2009.

A poor 2013 campaign where Ireland finished fifth in the table saw Kidney make way for current boss Joe Schmidt.