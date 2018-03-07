England flanker Sam Underhill will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious toe injury, his club Bath said on Wednesday.
Underhill, who came on as a replacement in England's 25-13 Six Nations loss to Scotland last month, ruptured a tendon during a training session with the national squad when a team-mate trod on his foot.
"He's essentially ruled out for the rest of the season," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio.
The 21-year-old Underhill made his England debut against Argentina last year.
