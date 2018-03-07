Noel McNamara has freshened up his Ireland team for Friday night's U20s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Donnybrook, making seven changes to the 15 who started against Wales last time out.

Ireland fell to their second loss in three games against the Welsh, being edged out 41-38 on home soil, and will be desperate to notch a win in their final home game of this tournament.

Props James French and Tom O’Toole make their first starts of the championship, having both made three appearances off the bench. They join hooker Ronan Kelleher in the front row.

Matthew Dalton returns from a stint with the Ulster senior squad to replace the injured Cormac Daly (shoulder). He lines out with Jack Dunne in the second-row.

There is also a change to the back-row, with Joe Dunleavy set to win his first U20s cap, alongside Matthew Agnew and Jack O’Sullivan.

In the backs, scrum-half, Hugh O’Sullivan earns his second start of the campaign and he will partner out-half Harry Byrne.

Captain Tommy O’Brien reverts from the wing back to the centre and joins Angus Curtis in midfield.

There are first U20 Six Nations starts for wings Mark Keane and Angus Kernohan who take their places in the back field with full-back Michael Silvester. The replacement hooker will be confirmed on Thursday.

"Everyone was disappointed with the result against Wales, so it’s an opportunity to finish our time in Donnybrook on a positive note," said McNamara.

"We’ve made some changes for Friday night and I know the management team are looking forward to seeing those players go out and show what they can do."

Ireland U20s (v Scotland U20s); 15 Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster), 14 Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), 13 Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) Captain, 12 Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), 11 Mark Keane (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), 10 Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), 9 Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster); 1 James French (UCC RFC/Munster), 2 Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne FC/ Leinster), 3 Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), 4 Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster), 5 Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster), 6 Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster), 7 Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), 8 Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Replacements: 16 AN Other, 17 Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster), 18 Jack Aungier (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), 19 Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster), 20 Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster), 21 Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), 22 Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), 23 James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Watch Ireland U20s v Scotland U20s LIVE on RTÉ2, Friday, 7.15pm